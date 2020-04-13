Google Shows Virtual Doctor Options in Map

Several treatment institutions are at present preventing visits in person as part of attempts to limit the transmission of coronavirus. Yet pandemic or no pandemic, certain illnesses won’t all go away and so occasionally we need help. The apps were made available after Google started encouraging health care providers such as hospitals, doctors and mental health experts to add information to their online business profile with a personalized treatment service.

“We’re beginning to roll out two new features in Search and Maps that make it easier for people to connect to virtual health care options”, said official.

That means that whether you search for a nearby doctor using Google Search or Maps, you may see a path to “get online treatment” in the results.

The Search and Maps upgrade is likely to prove successful as Black noted in her post that interest in virtual treatment and telehealth has grown significantly since the pandemic began.

The seriousness of the pandemic has also sparked an alliance between Google and Apple, with the two firms developing a new opt-in program on smartphones using Bluetooth technologies to monitor coronavirus transmission, formally known as COVID-19.