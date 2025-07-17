Google Slammed of Helping Pakistan Censor Journalists and Silence Free Speech at U.S. Hearing

Google is facing serious criticism after an international human rights expert slammed the company at a U.S. congressional hearing for helping enforce online censorship in Pakistan. Speaking at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, lawyer Jared Genser described the tech giant’s actions as “shocking and deplorable” for blocking independent journalists’ YouTube channels on the orders of a Pakistani court.

Genser, known for his work defending political prisoners, said Google should not follow instructions from countries with poor human rights records.

Google shouldn’t be looking at a Pakistani court order on what to do. It should be looking at its own global standards. -Jared Genser

A Pattern of Political Censorship

The blocked YouTube content reportedly belonged to journalists and commentators critical of the government and its crackdown on dissent, especially since the ousting and imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan was summoned by Pakistan’s cybercrime agency for allegedly posting “anti-state” content on social media. She was called to appear before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in a case widely seen as part of the state’s ongoing effort to silence political voices online.

Long History of Platform Blocks and Crackdowns

Pakistan’s record on digital freedom has been troubling for years. Both YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) have faced repeated restrictions. YouTube was banned in Pakistan from 2012 to 2016, while X has been blocked for several months in 2024 and 2025, with access restored only through VPNs.

During periods of political unrest, especially during protests or elections, the Pakistani government has also shut down mobile internet entirely, citing “security concerns”. Critics say these shutdowns are less about safety and more about controlling public narrative and preventing mass mobilization.

When the state can’t control platforms directly, it simply pulls the plug. That’s the real digital policy.

Global Tech, Local Laws and the Risk of Compliance

Google has long followed a policy of complying with court orders from countries where it operates. But Genser and other experts warned that such policies are being abused by authoritarian-leaning governments to silence critics under the guise of a legal process.

Google Pakistan Censorship: What Comes Next?

As platforms like YouTube, X, and Facebook continue to play a major role in political discourse, the pressure is growing on tech companies to define where they draw the line between compliance and complicity.

Rights groups argue that companies should assess requests against international human rights standards, not just local legal systems, especially in cases where laws are used to punish dissent.