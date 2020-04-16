Google slows down hiring in 2020 amid COVID 19

In the wake of the Covid-19 turmoil, Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, is cutting back on some of its activities for the remainder of the year and it begins with recruiting. According to an email from CEO Sundar Pichai sent to Google staff, Google confirms it will delay recruiting for the remainder of 2020 and change its spending in fields such as data centers and marketing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We agree that now is the time to increase the recruiting pace dramatically, while retaining traction in a limited number of key areas where consumers and companies rely on Google for ongoing help, and where our growth is vital to their progress. We’re trying to slow down the recruiting pace while retaining traction in a select range of key places and embarking on the other employees who have been recruited but haven’t begun yet”, said Google.

The company had employed 20,000 employees in 2019, and “a comparable amount has been set for 2020,” Pichai said in the memo. Google is now “recalibrating the focus and speed of our investments in areas such as data centers and computers, and the marketing and travel related non-business,” Pichai said.

In light of the ongoing economic instability created by the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is taking the decisions. Because of the pandemic, they aren’t the only major tech corporation to minimize jobs. Microsoft is “temporarily pausing” for certain positions as well.