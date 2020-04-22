A new report has confirmed that Google is going to roll out a new feature called ‘Hey Google’ Sensitivity Feature that is now allowing users to customize voice detection sensitivity on Google Assistant devices. The spokesperson of the tech giant has also given confirmation.

This new feature is not available widely yet but editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, Mishaal Rahman has tweeted about the feature on his official account as he was able to access the feature by tinkering with the Google Home app’s code.

Google Smart Devices Get a ‘Hey Google’ Sensitivity Feature

Rahman shared the screenshot on his Twitter that indicates the “‘Hey Google’ Sensitivity” feature which displays a slider allowing you to increase or reduce the sensitivity with which Google Assistant devices pick up the command “Hey Google.”

Finally, the Google Home app is about to add “Hey Google” sensitivity options for each Google Assistant device.https://t.co/a7R2pxLCLI pic.twitter.com/LJ6GpAj7CY — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 21, 2020

Last September, Google announced new privacy-centric features for Google Assistant. One of the most exciting new features in the announcement was a new sensitivity option for the “OK/Hey Google” voice command. But at that time Google did not say anything that when the feature will be available officially. However, in the latest version of the Google Home app (version 2.21.1.10), the new “Hey Google” sensitivity option surfaces under Device settings for all the smart speakers and smart displays enabling Google Assistant.

