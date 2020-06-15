Google Stadia is now Compatible with More Android Devices

Cloud gaming is a new trend these days, and people love it. Keeping in view the interest, more companies including Google, Microsoft and many others are investing in their gaming platforms. Google Stadia is one such platform that not only works on PCs but also on Android phones allowing people to enjoy their favourite games. However, sadly, very few handsets were compatible with this game, giving it a major set back. Just recently, The company has announced that now some more Android phones will be able to run on the Stadia app and let subscribers enjoy their favourite games which was not possible before due to incompatibility of the device with Google Stadia- a gaming platform.

The search engine giant has revealed that now all OnePlus smartphones will be fully compatible with Stadia. Previously only OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were compatible with Google Stadia. While many smartphones are not on the list of officially supported, Google confirmed that all android device users should try installing the app in their mobile and start playing games.

Google Stadia has just got an important boost on Android

It is a major change as it removes all the brand restriction and what now matters is the compatibility of Google Stadia with your device hardware. Android device owners can enjoy Stadia for free and play their favourite games on small displays. Google believes that this new step is an experiment for them, so whoever wants to take advantage of it should install the app on their Android phones. You don’t need to be a stadia subscriber to enjoy the games; one can enjoy games on your phone via cloud streaming.

