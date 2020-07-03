Google has revealed that it is discontinuing the sales of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The mobile manufacturer has shared this information in an official statement.

The company has sold all the units of the two devices in its online store. However, if there are some users who are still willing to get these devices then they can purchase them from some retailers as these phones will now only be available through retailers until stocks last.

Google Stops the Sale of Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL

The Pixel 3a is being listed as Out of Stock on its online US store. However, users can still access their pages. , Previously when the company discontinued the sale of the older Pixel 3 series devices, then its page was not accessible and the company removed that entirely.

LAST YEAR IN MAY, the Pixel 3a series gave its glance with such swag. People got fan of its camera performance. They praised the camera performance along with general usability. The devices were offering great features at an affordable price. The Pixel 3a gave other mid-range Android phones a very tough time. All the features were appreciable especially fast updates from Google.

Well, now we are waiting for the launch of Pixel 4a, which is the successor of Pixel 3a, The launch of the device has been postponed by the company and didn’t reveal the new date yet. But the discontinuation of the Pixel 3a is a hint towards the Pixel 4a launch.

Recommended Reading: Google Pixel 4a Launch Delayed