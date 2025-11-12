Google Targets Battery-Draining Android Apps With New Policy

Google is taking a firm stand against Android apps that drain your phone’s battery unnecessarily. The tech giant has introduced a new performance metric and updated Play Store policies to curb excessive background activity that causes rapid power loss.

Google’s New “Excessive Partial Wake Lock” Metric

Google’s latest tool is called “Excessive Partial Wake Lock.” Recently moving out of beta, this metric tracks how long an app keeps a device awake when it shouldn’t.

A session is flagged as excessive if an app holds non-exempt wake locks for more than two cumulative hours within a 24-hour period.

If 5% or more of an app’s user sessions over the last 28 days hit this threshold, Google will take action, and the penalties are serious.

What Happens If an App Fails the Test?

Starting March 1, 2026, apps that cross this “bad behavior” limit will face penalties including:

Exclusion from major Play Store discovery areas , such as recommendations and curated lists.

, such as recommendations and curated lists. A red warning label on their app listing reading; “This app may use more battery than expected due to high background activity.”

on their app listing reading; “This app may use more battery than expected due to high background activity.” This move is designed to make users more aware of apps that harm battery life and motivate developers to fix inefficient code before launch.

Google and Samsung Join Forces

Interestingly, this new metric isn’t a solo effort. Google co-developed it with Samsung, merging Android’s platform data with Samsung’s deep hardware and battery insights.

Developers can already monitor the new metric via the Android Vitals Console and are advised to optimize their apps well before the 2026 deadline.

Why This Matters for You

If you’ve ever noticed your phone dying faster than usual, wake locks are often the culprit. These allow apps to keep your phone’s CPU or screen active, even when you’re not using it.

Some legitimate apps, like music players or navigation tools, need temporary wake locks. But poorly optimized apps may abuse this function, holding it for hours and draining your battery unnecessarily.

By enforcing stricter rules and visibility, Google’s update should lead to:

Fewer rogue apps consuming background power.

Better overall battery life across all Android devices.

Greater trust in Play Store listings through transparency.

Looking Ahead

Google’s enforcement timeline gives developers over a year to adjust, but it also signals a major cultural shift in Android development prioritizing performance and user experience over unchecked functionality.

In the future, Google may roll out even more granular Android Vitals metrics to identify low-quality apps before they impact users.

For consumers, this means cleaner apps, longer battery life, and a healthier Android ecosystem overall.