Google Task Mate App will help users Earn Money

According to officials, the latest application is being tested in a closed beta. The app made by Google is known as “Task Mate App”, and it is sort of like Google Opinion Rewards, but it is a bit more involved.

Fundamentally, Google Opinion rewards will ask questions based on recent purchases, or regarding the use of recent Google products, for example, Google Assistant, YouTube, and Gmail. In exchange for answering all these questions, you are rewarded Google Play Credit that can be later used towards the subscriptions and applications of Play Store.

Moreover, task mate takes it a step forward and ask its users to perform more complicated tasks in exchange for a reward balance that can be cashed out. Besides this, the application is presently invite-only in India, and the tasks range from clicking pictures of a nearby hotel or restaurant, asking them survey questions, and then verifying translations from English to Hindi.

According to Reddit :

“You will be paid in local currency for the tasks that you complete accurately, and you will need an account with a third party payments processor. When you are ready to cash out, simply register your e-wallet or account with our payment partner in our app, then visit your profile page and hit the “cash-out” button. You can then withdraw your earnings in your local currency.”

Besides this, there are “sitting” and “field” tasks, the latter of which can be done at your house. Users can easily earn rewards by merely recording sentences or transcribing sentences to help Google understand the variations of Indian English speakers.

Presently, the application is in a Beta state and only accessible to those people having an invitation code.

