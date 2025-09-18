Google and PayPal have entered into a multiyear strategic partnership that aims to reshape the future of digital commerce. Google and PayPal will combine their strengths to create smarter, faster, and more secure online shopping for businesses and consumers worldwide using AI.

The partnership focuses on making commerce more seamless across platforms and devices. With Google’s artificial intelligence expertise and PayPal’s trusted payment network, the collaboration promises new tools and experiences that will raise the standard for the entire industry.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the partnership will make online payments easier and safer. He explained that Google’s AI will help improve PayPal’s services, while PayPal’s payment solutions will be deeply integrated across Google products.

Google Teams Up with PayPal to Transform Online Shopping with AI

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss also highlighted the importance of trust and innovation in digital commerce. He said the partnership will open new opportunities for both merchants and users, bringing PayPal’s solutions to billions of Google users around the world.

One major focus is agentic commerce, a new way of shopping powered by AI. Google and PayPal will create AI-driven shopping experiences and set standards for this new type of commerce. Together, they will combine PayPal’s global payment infrastructure with Google’s AI to deliver secure and personalized services.

PayPal will also embed its solutions—such as PayPal checkout, Hyperwallet, and Payouts—into various Google platforms. This means users and businesses will enjoy smooth, unified payment experiences when using Google services.

In addition, PayPal will serve as one of the main processors for card payments on Google platforms, including Google Ads, Google Play, and Google Cloud. This will strengthen PayPal’s role as a reliable payment provider across Google’s ecosystem.

The partnership also extends to Google Cloud. PayPal will use Google Cloud’s technology to rebuild and modernise its infrastructure, supporting the next generation of digital payments.

This collaboration marks a big step forward in what experts call the “intelligent agent revolution.” By merging payment innovation with AI, Google and PayPal are equipping merchants, developers, and consumers with smarter tools for the future.

The partnership not only improves today’s digital commerce but also lays the groundwork for new standards and opportunities. As both companies continue to innovate together, the global commerce ecosystem could see faster, safer, and more intelligent ways to shop and pay online.