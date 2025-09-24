Google may be preparing for one of its biggest changes in years. At the Snapdragon Summit 2025, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and SVP of Devices and Services at Google Rick Osterloh shared details of a new Android PC project. Their conversation hinted that Android could soon go beyond phones and tablets to power personal computers.

Osterloh explained that smartphones and PCs have always run on very different systems. But now, Google and Qualcomm are working to combine them. “We are building together a common technical foundation for our products on PCs and desktop computing systems,” he said. This means Android could be the core system for laptops and other personal computers in the near future.

The move is not just about software. Osterloh also highlighted how Google’s AI tools will play a big role. He mentioned that Google plans to bring its Gemini AI models, Google Assistant, and apps into the PC space. According to him, this will allow Android to serve users across all computing categories.

Google teases Android PC project, Qualcomm CEO says it’s “incredible”

Cristiano Amon, clearly impressed, added, “I’ve seen it, it is incredible. It delivers on the vision of the convergence of mobile and PC. I cannot wait to have one.” His words suggest that a real product may already be in development.

This announcement connects back to earlier reports. In 2024, Google was said to be working on a long-term plan to merge Chrome OS and Android. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that the two systems were indeed being combined. The discussion at the Snapdragon Summit seems to be the next big step in that journey.

The timing of this hint is also interesting. Google has been steadily improving Android for larger screens. Recent updates include better window management, desktop-like features, and improved external monitor support. Apps are also being redesigned to adapt smoothly to different display sizes. These upgrades show that Android is evolving to handle more than just phones and tablets.

So, what does this mean for users? It could mean that future Chromebooks, or even a possible Pixel Laptop, may ship with Android instead of Chrome OS. This would create a unified system where smartphones, tablets, and laptops all run on the same platform. That would make it easier for apps, developers, and AI tools to work seamlessly across devices.

Google hasn’t confirmed any product names yet. But Amon’s excitement, combined with Osterloh’s detailed comments, suggests that something is already in the pipeline. The phrase “I cannot wait to have one” strongly hints at new hardware that might be coming soon.

For now, all eyes are on Google to see how quickly it moves forward. The idea of Android running on laptops and PCs is exciting. It could finally deliver on the long-discussed dream of mobile and desktop convergence.

If this vision comes true, it could reshape how we use computers. One operating system across all devices would mean simpler updates, smoother app performance, and a stronger AI experience everywhere. Google’s hints suggest that future is not far away.