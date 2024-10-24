Google Tensor G5 and G6: Leaked Specs Reveal Major Upgrades

Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 and G6 chipsets are poised to offer significant performance improvements and new features. The chips are expected to be manufactured by TSMC using advanced manufacturing processes, positioning them as competitive alternatives to Apple’s A-series chips.

Tensor G5: A Powerful Upgrade

The Tensor G5, codenamed “laguna,” will be the first Tensor chip to be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm-class N3E process. This advanced node will provide significant performance gains and improved power efficiency compared to previous generations.

The Tensor G5 will feature a revamped CPU cluster, consisting of a powerful Arm Cortex-X4 prime core, multiple performance cores, and efficiency cores. This configuration will enable the chip to handle demanding tasks with ease while maintaining good battery life.

In terms of graphics, the Tensor G5 will boast a dual-core Imagination Technologies (IMG) DXT-48-1536 GPU clocked at 1.1 GHz. This new GPU unit will support ray tracing, a feature that enhances the realism of graphics in games and other applications.

Additionally, the G5 will include a new NPU, which is expected to offer a 14% improvement in AI performance. This will enable the chip to handle AI-intensive tasks more efficiently, such as natural language processing and image recognition.

Tensor G6: Building on the Success of G5

The Tensor G6, codenamed “malibu,” is also expected to be a significant upgrade. It will be manufactured on TSMC’s upcoming N3P process, which offers further improvements in performance, power efficiency, and size.

Compared to the N3E process used for the G5, N3P is expected to offer a 5% increase in frequency, a 7% reduction in power consumption, and a 4% decrease in die size. These enhancements will make the G6 even more powerful and efficient.

Final Thoughts

Google’s Tensor G5 and G6 chipsets are poised to offer significant performance improvements and new features. With their advanced manufacturing processes and powerful CPU and GPU configurations, these chips are expected to compete favorably with Apple’s A-series chips. As Google continues to invest in its own chip design, the company is positioning itself as a major player in the mobile computing market.