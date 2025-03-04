Google Password Manager for Android is reportedly testing a new “Delete all data” feature that will allow users to delete all their saved passwords and passkeys at once. This feature will give users greater control over their sensitive information, improving security and making it easier to manage password storage.

Google Testing ‘Delete All Data’ Option for Password Manager on Android

Security is a major concern when it comes to password management. Many users prefer to have full control over their stored credentials, including the ability to wipe them clean when necessary. There are several reasons why someone might want to delete their entire password database:

Switching to Another Password Manager – When users migrate to a different password management service, it’s best to remove old records to avoid redundancy and reduce security risks. Having the same credentials stored across multiple platforms can increase the likelihood of breaches. Enhanced Security Measures – Some users might prefer to periodically purge their stored passwords as an added layer of security, especially in case of a compromised device or data breach. Cleaning Up Unused Credentials – Over time, users accumulate a large number of saved credentials, many of which may no longer be in use. A bulk deletion feature makes it easier to manage stored passwords efficiently.

How the ‘Delete All Data’ Feature Works

According to Android Authority, Google is currently testing this new option within its Password Manager settings. When enabled, the tool will allow users to delete all stored passwords and passkeys from Google’s database in just a few clicks. This provides a much-needed alternative to manually deleting passwords one at a time, which can be time-consuming—especially for users with hundreds of saved credentials.

Once the feature is available, it will be in Google Password Manager settings under a new “Delete all data” option. Before proceeding with the deletion, a confirmation prompt will appear, displaying the total number of stored passwords and passkeys. Additionally, this purge will remove records of websites where users previously chose not to save passwords.

Although Google has not officially announced when the feature will be available, it is expected to roll out through a future Google Play Services update.

Benefits of the ‘Delete All Data’ Feature

The introduction of this feature will provide several advantages to users, including:

Enhanced Security – Allowing users to delete all stored credentials at once minimizes the risk of old or duplicate passwords being exposed in potential breaches.

– Allowing users to delete all stored credentials at once minimizes the risk of old or duplicate passwords being exposed in potential breaches. Better User Control – Users will have full autonomy over their saved data, ensuring they can clear personal information whenever needed.

– Users will have full autonomy over their saved data, ensuring they can clear personal information whenever needed. Easier Migration – For those switching to another password manager, deleting all data from Google Password Manager simplifies the transition process.

– For those switching to another password manager, deleting all data from Google Password Manager simplifies the transition process. Time-Saving – The bulk deletion option eliminates the need to manually remove passwords one by one, saving significant time and effort.

Our Verdict:

Google Password Manager’s upcoming “Delete all data” option is a welcome addition for Android users looking for more security and control over their stored credentials. Whether for migrating to another service or simply enhancing security, this feature seems to make password management more flexible and user-friendly. While there’s no official release date yet, its presence in testing suggests it could roll out in a future update.

See Also: Microsoft 365 Outage Affects Teams Calls – Here’s What You Need to Know