Google Tests 5GB Storage Limit for New Gmail Accounts – Here’s Why

Google has confirmed that it is testing a new storage limit for some new Gmail accounts. Instead of offering the usual 15GB of free cloud storage, some users are now receiving only 5GB when they create a new Gmail account. The company says this experiment is currently limited to selected regions.

According to Google, the change is part of an effort to maintain a high-quality storage service while also improving account security and data recovery. A company spokesperson explained that the policy is under testing only for newly created accounts in certain areas. Existing Gmail users with 15GB of free storage will not be affected by this update.

Google Tests 5GB Storage Limit for New Gmail Accounts

Reports of reduced storage first appeared online when users noticed that newly created accounts showed only 5GB of available space. Most of these reports came from African countries, although Google has not officially named the regions involved in the test. This suggests that the company may be trying different strategies in developing markets before deciding whether to expand the policy to more countries.

For many years, Google has offered 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. This free space has been one of the biggest advantages of using Google services. However, with increasing numbers of users and growing demand for cloud storage, Google may now be looking for ways to reduce storage costs and manage its systems more efficiently.

Some experts believe the company could also be trying to stop people from creating multiple Gmail accounts just to gain extra free storage. By lowering the free limit to 5GB, Google may encourage users to either purchase paid storage plans or use fewer accounts.

Another interesting detail is that Google recently changed the wording on its support page. Earlier versions clearly stated that users received 15GB of free storage. Now, the page says users can get “up to 15GB” of storage. This small change in language has led many people to think that Google has been planning this test for some time.

The news has created mixed reactions among users. Some people say 5GB is enough for basic email use, while others believe the reduction is unfair, especially when competing services continue to provide larger free storage options. Many users are also concerned that this test could eventually become a global policy for all new Gmail accounts.

At the moment, Google has not announced any permanent changes. The company is still testing the idea, and it is unclear whether the 5GB limit will expand to more regions in the future. For now, users who already have Gmail accounts can continue using their existing 15GB storage without any changes.

This experiment shows how major technology companies are constantly adjusting their services to balance costs, security, and user demand. Whether users accept the smaller storage limit will likely determine if Google moves forward with the policy worldwide.