Google Chrome is known to be one of the mobile browsers that are most easily used. There are, however, a variety of elements that cannot be found or used quickly. Google’s web Chrome browser is testing a new feature. Shortly, the search engine giant is creating a Chrome Video Tutorials to help new users familiarise themselves with the app, how-to browser.

Google Tests Chrome Browser Video Tutorials for Android Mobile Users

According to a report from PhoneArena, Google Chrome users will watch a video tutorial to understand the browser’s functions. This functionality is designed into the app and is now being tested or stable on the mobile browser that can right now be enabled from the Google Play Store on the Android smartphone. It contains the Chrome Canary application and the Chrome Dev app that allows users to access features the company checks and later arrive on live builds. These guides are for new users who don’t know the app and its features. Chrome Android users will watch a video tutorial explaining the browser features on the app’s home page.

The video tutorial was first noticed through Chrome Story, a platform that tracks the development of Google Chrome. A new flag is found inside the Dev and Canary channels of the Google Chrome Android app in the Chrome Story report. The flag is known as #video tutorials. When the flag is set to ‘Enabled,’ a new card will be shown on a new Chrome tab page for videos below the site shortcuts. The card shows many videos, and tapping any will play the video for users. The option also asks you to use your chosen language before playing a video, as seen in a clip-on Chrome Story. On top of each video, there is also a sharing button that allows users to share videos with just one tap.

The report says that the videos used for Chrome Dev and Canary channels are videos from placeholders from Google, with tutorials on the main screen already accessible. However, titles in the complete list of videos found in Chrome Dev and Canary editions indicate that these videos’ completion includes topics such as “How to use Chrome.”

