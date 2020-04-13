Google Thanks Coronavirus Frontliners through Series of Doodle

Google has there the habit of giving tribute to people for their brilliant work, be it any field. This time The company is running a series of campaign through Google Doodle to laud the selfless services of the Coronavirus Frontliners medical professionals. From last week Google is displaying thank you message with the help of catchy doodles that clearly serves the purpose. When we move the mouse over the doodle, we can see a message– – “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you”.

Coronavirus Frontliners Helping Us in Hard Times

This logo also has a heart emoji on the top, which shows the symbol of love for those who are helping us to fight this deadly virus. During these COVID-19 emergency days, doctors are working above and beyond their capacities to help people cope with this Pandemic.

Ignoring the fact that they can also get an infection while treating coronavirus patients, medical professionals are the top most vulnerable to the disease. Many doctors throughout the globe also had to give their lives due to the same reason.

During this hard time, Google is boosting the morale of the doctors and medical staff through these cute doodles, showing that we are with them.

About this Doodle, Google wrote:

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines.”

This series will help doctors and social workers to remain motivated throughout the dangerous journey.

Also Read: Ufone join hands with Pakistan Red Crescent to create awareness on Corona virus