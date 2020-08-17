Alphabet’s Google launched more than fifty new features across Meet, Classroom, G Suite, and other products, to improve the teaching and learning process sparked by the feedback given by users. For Google Meet, a more spacious tiled view that can display up to 49 meeting participants along with an integrated Jamboard whiteboard for collaboration. It will be available next month.

Google to Add New Features For Improving Online Education

In a blog post, Google stated,

At Google, we’re honored to work on tools that lighten the load for teachers, school leaders, families, and especially the students who have navigated learning from home with grace and resilience. This year, we’re taking a virtual approach to “back to school” with The Anywhere School, bringing Google for Education announcements to hundreds of thousands of viewers in more than 250 countries around the world it added.

In addition to that, Google will offer heads of meetings (teachers and other moderators) more controls for managing like choosing to always join first, ending meetings for all participants, and disabling in-meeting chat. In October 2020, the company would roll out custom and blurred backgrounds to offer some extra privacy.

Google Classroom will soon be available in ten additional languages, for fifty-four languages total as more teachers around the globe are using Classroom more than ever before. It will also allow educators in the Classroom to share a link to invite students to their class which would result in more feasibility.

G Suite Enterprise for Education, which offers advanced analytics and security controls, will assist teachers to identify matches for potential plagiarism not only against webpages but among student submissions at their school as well.

Check out? Airschool: A New Online Education Platform for Local Citizens