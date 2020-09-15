Google to Announce Pixel 5 on September 30

All the rumors were true. Today, Google itself has officially declared when its next smartphone, Pixel 5 (Hardware) launch announcement will happen. On 30th September 2020, at sharp 11 AM PT, they will announce their next hardware launch.

They have used the tag line on the invitation card to say “Your couch is the best seat in the house” that means this will be an online event because of COVID-19 when everyone is at home.

This launch event is undoubtedly about the hardware, taking into account which Google Twitter account will break the news. Moreover, the audience is expecting to see Pixel 5 in the event with Pixel 4a 5G. According to the report, names may be different, yet the idea here is that there ought to be 2 (two) new Smartphones getting official.

Google to Launch Pixel 5 on September 30

That is not really it – the news regarding Google Android TV dongle condemned Sabrina has still not been declared. So, this would be an ideal time for this Google TV Dongle to get some spotlight. Moreover, the same idea is also suitable for the latest Google Nest Smart Speaker.

It was rumored that Google had used the C-765 software family because of its affordability. So, when it comes to pixels, please do not expect Google to utilize the flagship level: Snapdragon 865 SoC for its hardware. Furthermore, the Google Soli radar functionality from the Pixel 4 is also not present in the hardware, so that was not a very durable experiment notably.

Basically, the design of Pixel 5 is a little bit the same as 4a but with more and the latest specifications. Besides SoC, the newest smartphone may offer 8GB of RAM, with a wide and smooth screen of 90Hz. This hardware will also provide an ultra-wide back camera.

Though, the Pixel 4a 5G is going to be the upgraded version of the Pixel 4a as it uses the latest software Snapdragon 765G, to enable the connectivity of 5G. Pixel 4a 5G may have an extra detailed camera on its back.

