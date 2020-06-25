Google is going to bring some changes in its default settings that will automatically delete some of the data it collects about users. Now the Web and app activity will now be removed after 18 months. The data to be removed include a log of website searches, pages visited and location data,

When it comes to YouTube histories, then it will delete automatically 36 months that include which clips were watched and for how long. These new changes will only appear in the new accounts but existing users will soon be able to see the new prompts to adjust their settings.

Google to Auto-Delete Records of Users by Default

There are three Activity controls when any user creates a Google Account, which saves data to “give you more personalized experiences” across products.

Location History: Saves where you go with your devices, even when you aren’t using a specific Google service, to give you personalized maps, recommendations based on places you’ve visited, and more.

Web & App Activity: Saves your activity on Google sites and apps, including associated info like location, to give you faster searches, better recommendations, and more personalized experiences in Maps, Search, and other Google services.

YouTube History: Saves the YouTube videos you watch and the things you search for on YouTube to give you better recommendations, remember where you left off, and more.

Source: Google

These new changes to data control practices come as CEO Sundar Pichai states that Google will “continue to challenge ourselves to do more with less.”