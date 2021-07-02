The search engine giant Google has announced that in order to provide convenience and facilitate people around the globe, it will add a COVID vaccine card to Android devices. The COVID vaccine card will let people easily save their vaccine records on Android phones. The digital cards will be showing the details on where and when you got the jab, which vaccine you received, etc. It will lead to the digital evidence of the COVID shot.

Google to Bring Digital Covid Vaccine Card for Android Users

The users will be able to save their vaccination or Covid-19 status on their Android phones and they will be able to access it at any time. However, it must be noted that this system will only work if the health care organization or the government of a certain county has utilized Google’s system to make their results available to them digitally using the latest tools, Google announced in a blog post.

The latest feature is going to be rolled out in the U.S. first but it will be launched globally as well, however, Google didn’t specify the particular countries as yet. The company said it does not keep a copy of any information. According to the company,

At the onset of the pandemic, Google and Apple Inc. started efforts for disease contact tracing using mobile phones. But the efforts failed to get considerable traction with governments and consumers. So far, Healthvana Inc., a medical data company, is using Google’s system in Los Angeles.



