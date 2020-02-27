Google to Continue Business with Huawei- Applies for License

Huawei-US ban story is not trending these days, however, it doesn’t mean its over. Just recently Google has applied for an exemption with US government. This exemption will allow Google to relicense Huawei to use it mobile services plus to continue business with Huawei.

Huawei is in US black list due to which it cannot access US related technologies including Google Mobile Services. Microsoft is the US company that was given exemption to work with Huawei. If the government gives same exemption to Huawei, it can update its current device to Google Mobile Services. Due to this steps all Google apps including Play store, Maps, YouTube, Gmail and etc can run on all Huawei devices.

Google Awaits for Government Decision to Continue Business with Huawei

Right now Huawei is providing good experience to its users by having devices built on Huawei Mobile Services as a GMS alternative. However Huawei Mobile Services are limited and doesn’t come par with GMS.

Many users have some how got sideloading Google Services on Huawei devices but Google is not happy about it as it will ease the overall process of hacking for hackers and they will be creating fake Google apps to compromise the security of users.

This ban story is not new and if I say its quite unclear I want be wrong. Keeping in view the past record, we cannot comment when Google will get exemption to work with Huawei.

Also Read: Huawei Ban – The Story of China-USA Rivalry