Google to End Free Storage for WhatsApp Backup on Android

With the announcement of a new policy by Google, the Android user experience with WhatsApp backup is about to undergo a substantial transformation. With effect from December 2023, Android users will no longer be granted free storage for WhatsApp conversations and media backups. This marks a departure from the previous practice of providing complimentary storage for this purpose.

Until now, Android users have been granted an additional 15GB of free storage with their Google account, which they could utilize to store their WhatsApp backups. However, starting with WhatsApp Beta users, the privilege will end in December 2023 and gradually spread to all WhatsApp Android users by the start of 2024.

Google justifies this modification by emphasizing that the amount of free storage it provides is three times more extensive compared to the offerings of Apple’s iCloud. The main goal is to achieve consistency in the WhatsApp backup process on Android, bringing it in line with established practices on other platforms.

What are the implications for users who exceed their allocated WhatsApp backup space?

The solution is to generate additional capacity by removing unnecessary items to sustain their backup activities. Google offers storage management tools that facilitate the efficient removal of sizable files and photographs. On the other hand, individuals can erase items directly from WhatsApp, thus minimizing the amount of storage required for subsequent backups.

In order to facilitate the transition, Google intends to provide eligible users with Google One, a subscription service that provides extra cloud storage, with limited, one-time promotions.

Significantly, these modifications solely affect personal Google accounts; subscriptions to Google Workspace associated with academic or professional environments are unaffected by this policy change. Users are reassured by Google’s ongoing partnership with WhatsApp to provide reliable and safe backup assistance. In anticipation of the December rollout, users are encouraged to remain vigilant for additional information regarding this matter.

Overall, the integration of WhatsApp backups into users’ cloud storage by Google presents an unusual challenge for Android users regarding their backups. The purpose of this modification is to align the Android experience with widely adopted methods on other platforms while ensuring that users still have access to a significant amount of storage space. This exemplifies the dynamic nature of cloud storage policies.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Web Beta Introduces Calendar Search Feature