According to the report, Google intends to push the manufacturers more diligently to give the organization a small part of in-app purchasing through its Google Play application store. Moreover, the Alphabet Inc. unit decides to publish the latest set of rules and guidelines that will clarify the needs of most applications to use Google’s billing feature for in-app download of content, subscriptions, and updates.Google to Increase Push for Apps For Reducing In-App Purchasing Cost.

The company plans to issue these guidelines as early as possible. Furthermore, this service offers its 30% part of its purchases inside of applications on Android. Although this need has existed for many years, some significant designers that include Spotify Technology, Epic Games, Match Group, and Netflix, have dodged the rule. Moreover, Spotify and Netflix applications brief buyers to pay Google’s fee using their credit card rather than spending it with their Play Store application account.

Besides this, Tinder, a Match Group’s dating application, has also introduced the same payment method. Similarly, the Epic Games, a video game American company, also started allowing its players to purchase in-game upgrades for their favorite Fortnite Video Game using a payment method that paid directly to Epic Games Company. Accordingly, Apple and Google removed the Fortnite video game from their application store, and later Epic Game company sued both technology Kings.

Google spokesperson said in a report, “As an open platform, Android allows multiple app stores. In fact, most Android devices come with at least two stores right out of the box, and users can install others.” He added, “For developers who choose to distribute their apps on Google Play, our policy has always required them to use Play’s billing system if they offer in-app purchases of digital goods. We are always working with our partners to clarify these policies and ensure they are applied equitably and reasonably.”

At that point, when Google’s applied its latest guidelines, Google did not give any time to the developers that were confused about the new rules to update their applications and are probably not to be quickly removed, according to the rumours. Moreover, they asked not to discuss personal matters with media or anyone.

