Google’s chief executive told reporters that Alphabets.Inc Google expects to control its Offices and data centers 24/7 by using carbon-free electricity in the year 2030. Moreover, Google is expanding its past objective of coordinating its energy usage with a 100 % sustainable power source. The “stretch objective,” as Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of the Alphabet.Inc Mr.Sundar Pichai said that this would force Google to move beyond the technology industry-standard of cancel out carbon emissions from the electricity. This idea will need political and technological improvements to achieve. Google to Invest in Renewable Power by 2030.

The issue is so huge that most of us require to lead the way and give some solution regarding the problem, said Sundar Pichai. He added, “We are one small player in this, but we can set an example.”

Mr. Sundar Pichai told that this month the fierce blazes consuming a record area located in the Western United States had increased public awareness of climate change. He added, “and Google wants to bring further attention through its new objective as well as product features.”

Solar, wind, and other renewable sources represented 61 % of Google’s global hourly electricity consumption last year. Furthermore, At Google’s wind-swept Oklahoma data center, the proportion diversified by the office, with carbon-free sources fulfilling 96% of hourly electricity needs and 3% as its gas-dependent Singapore work.

Yet, Google that annually uses marginally more electricity worldwide than other businesses and residents in Delaware. Google has developed idealistic that it can overcome any barriers with batteries to store the solar power overnight, rising sources, for instance, better management of power and geothermal reservoirs needs.

Nowadays, global warming is the biggest challenge for our universe. According to Sundar Pichai, our primary target around the world is to make our research centers, offices, and campuses 24/7 hourly free of carbon. To achieve our goal, we have been working hard for a long time, and we face massive logistics hardships. We are pretty sure that we can get there by the end of 2030. He did not unveil the cost of achieving the target.

The most prominent opponents of Google and Microsoft and Amazon have used carbon-based energy in their projects. None of these companies have announced in public to set up a goal to stop using carbon-based energy. They set a target to decrease the atmosphere’s carbon amount than they discharge over the approaching decades.

