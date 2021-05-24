Following the legacy of Apple, Google is going to roll out a convenient accessibility feature for visually impaired people. The feature enables the phone to announce the caller ID after the phone rings.

According to 9to5Google, the new feature will allow users to manually set the application for the Caller ID announcement every time the user receives a call or when the phone is connected to a headset, Google’s handy accessibility feature is identical to that of iOS which let the users know who is calling them without looking at the screen of the phone. So, it is specially designed for those individuals who have any visual disabilities.

Google to launch a Handy Feature for Visually Impaired People

How to Enable the ‘Announce Caller ID’ feature?

You can enable the “Announce caller ID” by following the below-mentioned steps:

First, Launch the Google Phone app on your smartphone.

Afterward, Visit the app Settings menu.

Now, tap on the “Announce caller ID” tab.

Finally, select how you want to activate the feature: Always, Only when using a headset, or Never.

Your device will now announce the caller ID on an incoming call according to the settings you have selected.

In addition to the ‘announce caller ID feature, Google has rolled out the first public beta of its latest Android 12 operating system during its I/O 2021 developers conference in which an array of new features of the latest operating system have been launched.

Google has completely changed the visual design language in the upcoming Android 12 operating system. This is the biggest visual change in its latest operating system user interface since the launch of Android 5.0 Lollipop. The final version of Android 12 will be rolled out by Google later this year.

