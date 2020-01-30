The new report has revealed that Google is working on a new messaging app for businesses which is going to combine several of its existing apps into one. The app will combine Gmail and Google Drive along with Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat for video and text chat.

The Google Cloud team is reportedly working on the messaging app and currently it is in the testing phase at Google. There are no details yet what it might be called, but the report says that it will be part of Google’s G Suite online productivity tools.

Google to Launch a New Messaging App for Businesses

The report also says that:

The G Suite team is “almost exclusively working on products with enterprise customers in mind.

So we can guess that this upcoming messaging app will only be functional for enterprise, and won’t be available for the regular customers.

The aim of the app is to bring “together the functions of several standalone apps” into one for businesses. The new messaging service is going to live via a mobile application to businesses. There are no words yet that if the Google is also working on a web version of the messaging service or not.

According to two people who have used the application that this new messaging service would compete more effectively with application suites from Microsoft and others.

Recommended Reading: Pixel 4’s Google Assistant is Getting a Support of New Feature