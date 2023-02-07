Google to Launch Microsoft’s AI Powered ChatGPT Rival ‘Bard’

Advertisement

The search engine giant Google revealed yesterday that it was launching a chatbot service, a move expected to compete with Microsoft’s AI-powered ChatGPT. In a blog post, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the chatbot, Bard. It would be incorporated into the organization’s search engine soon.

The conversational AI service would be driven by LaMDA, Google’s own AI with the ability to write human-like language. Microsoft extended its relationship with ChatGPT maker OpenAI last month. The chatbot’s ability to generate text has sparked significant concerns about academic dishonesty and rendered various professions obsolete.

Some info regarding ‘Bard:’

Pichai stated in a blog post on Monday that Bard will be tested for user feedback prior to a public release in the coming weeks. Google also plans to introduce artificial intelligence components to its renowned search engine, which might answer difficult queries.

Pichai, referring to AI, stated, “Bard aims to integrate the richness of the world’s knowledge with the strength, intellect, and creativity of our massive language models.” To be able to serve more people, it relies on a version of LaMDA that uses less computing power.

However, it is still uncertain that how Bard will differentiate itself from its ChatGPT competitor. A demonstration of the conversational chatbot indicates that it requests a prompt and warns that its response may be incorrect or erroneous, similar to ChatGPT.

Prior to the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2017, Google was hesitant to make advances in language-based AI due to widespread concerns that the technology was not ready. However, when Microsoft declared its support for OpenAI, with the assumption that it would include ChatGPT in its Bing search engine, Google’s position became increasingly precarious. The search engine company feared that a Bing-powered by artificial intelligence would diminish its own popularity.

