Google to Launch Pixel 4a Today with ‘Lorem Ipsum’
Google is going to release its next mid-range phone “lorem ipsum” today called the Pixel 4a. The tech giant has already updated its Facebook and Twitter pages with a new cover image. The device is coming with a black hole-punch in the top-left corner.
A teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the latest images on Twitter. He has also confirmed much of the specifications revealed earlier by different sources this year.
Here’s your official 360-degree look at the #Pixel4a in Just Black.
Things to note…
– Punch-hole camera
– back fingerprint sensor
– accented power button (like usual)
– somewhat(?) symmetrical chin and bezels!! pic.twitter.com/fcxWte5Nur
— Panda (@samsungbloat) August 1, 2020
Expected Specs of Pixel 4a:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
|Features
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, 24mm (wide)
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
