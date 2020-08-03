Google is going to release its next mid-range phone “lorem ipsum” today called the Pixel 4a. The tech giant has already updated its Facebook and Twitter pages with a new cover image. The device is coming with a black hole-punch in the top-left corner.

A teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the latest images on Twitter. He has also confirmed much of the specifications revealed earlier by different sources this year.

Google to Launch Pixel 4a Today with ‘Lorem Ipsum’

Here’s your official 360-degree look at the #Pixel4a in Just Black. Things to note…

– Punch-hole camera

– back fingerprint sensor

– accented power button (like usual)

– somewhat(?) symmetrical chin and bezels!! pic.twitter.com/fcxWte5Nur — Panda (@samsungbloat) August 1, 2020

Expected Specs of Pixel 4a:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced Not announced yet Status Rumored

BODY Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS Features LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, 24mm (wide) Features Auto-HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 18W

