Google to Launch Pixel 4a Today with ‘Lorem Ipsum’

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Aug 3, 2020
1 minute read
Google is going to release its next mid-range phone “lorem ipsum” today called the Pixel 4a. The tech giant has already updated its Facebook and Twitter pages with a new cover image. The device is coming with a black hole-punch in the top-left corner.

A teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the latest images on Twitter. He has also confirmed much of the specifications revealed earlier by different sources this year.

Expected Specs of Pixel 4a:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnouncedNot announced yet
StatusRumored
BODYDimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERASingle12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
FeaturesLED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, 24mm (wide)
FeaturesAuto-HDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 18W

