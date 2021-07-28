According to 9to5Google, Google is working on a new app named “Switch to Android” for app store that lets iOS users to switch to Android. This information is extracted through a new code found in data restore tool which hints that a new app is on its way. Apple already has move to iOS app for Android users.

Currently, when iOS users have to switch to Android, Google backups their contacts, calendar events, and photos to Google Drive. Later on when user adds the same Google account to Android devices, he is able to access all the above mentioned content.

Google to launch “Switch to Android” app for iOS

The new code found in version 1.0.382048734 of the “Data Restore Tool” by 9to5Google, shows a new app in way called “Switch to Android” for iOS. This is the text found in the code of the new app:

Get the Switch to Android app from the App Store.

Go to your Wi-Fi settings

Go to your Wi-Fi settings Connect to network ^1 and enter password ^2

Furthermore, the language used in the tool clearly reflects that more iOS data is transferable as compared to the previous method. Unlike before, now this app also has the capability of transferring apps.

To transfer apps, SMS messages, and contacts, enter your iTunes backup password.

Right now the company has not made it clear that how it will transfer the apps from iOS to Android. The only way i can see is that download the Android version of iOS app on the new device. But the company might have a solution that will be disclosed it time. Let’s wait and watch.

