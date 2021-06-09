A folding pixel phone! Are you serious? Is it really happening now? Yes! It is. Google is planning to launch the folding pixel phone for the first time later this year. The news was circulating for a long time on the internet and finally, it is happening. At the beginning of 2021, Google filed a patent at WIPO detailing design for different hinge mechanism designs, of which two got approved.

Google to Launch the First Folding Pixel Mobile Phone in 2021

Advertising leaks and insides of the rumors, The Elec, a Korean publication, revealed that Samsung will join hands to make folding OLED panels till October for Vivo, Xiaomi, and Google’s launching phones that fold too. each folded device is rumored to launch by this year.

‘Passport’ will be the codename for the Google folding pixel phones as per reports. It will be launched having Pixel 6 and 5G as the main features. With a screen panel of 7.6, the phone will be able to fold itself inwards according to the detail given by The Elec. Its folding will be similar to Samsung Galaxy Fold Series as the codename indicates.

However, it is not sure that Google will design the phone display itself or get it done by Samsung panels. But you can expect Google to design the display as the idea is nothing farfetched. Samsung partner shipped with multiple big brands before like Apple and many others. This time, it’s Google. It will be interesting to see what they are coming with and what are the features of wonder to us.

Two big names are up to something and definitely, the launch will be a huge success. What do you think?

