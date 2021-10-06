For all the Google lovers, the wait is over now. It has been confirmed, the Google Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19th. After a long period of leaks and rumors, along with teasers from Google itself, the new edition of the Pixel series of smartphones has a confirmed launch date. The new smartphone will be rolled out at the Fall Launch event.

Google to launch the Pixel 6 on October 19th

Most probably, it will be Google’s first Pixel-only event as it has remained the legacy of the company to launch other products along with its previous Pixel phones.

Most probably, the launch date will also be announced for Android 12 for Pixel devices at the launch event. The latest Android OS 12 is already out on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Google has vowed to launch it to Pixel phones “in a few weeks”. This Pixel launch event is happening exactly a few weeks after Android 12’s AOSP launch.

In the case of other Android phones, Android 12 will be launched several weeks or months after Google Pixel smartphones. This mostly relies on how fast third-party OEMs develop and launch new OS updates. If we talk about the Pixel 6, it is going to be equipped with Google’s custom Tensor chip with superior AI capabilities, new and fancy Samsung camera sensors, high refresh rate displays, bigger batteries, and much more. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 series is also said to have a 5G modem from Samsung rather than Qualcomm, with ultra-wideband support and Wi-Fi 6E as well.

