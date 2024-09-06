Google to Manufacture Half a Million Chromebooks Locally in Pakistan

Global tech giant Google has launched a significant initiative in Pakistan to produce half a million Chromebooks, marking a new chapter in the country’s tech development. The initiative was formally introduced during a ceremony in Islamabad, where Google Asia Pacific (APAC) President Scott Beaumont presented the first locally manufactured Chromebook to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Google’s contributions both globally and in Pakistan. He acknowledged the potential of the country’s youth in the field of information technology (IT), emphasizing their capacity to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economic growth. PM Shehbaz reiterated the importance of investing in education and the empowerment of young people to unlock their potential. He urged the federal and provincial governments to make full use of available resources to support these efforts.

The prime minister also set an ambitious target for the country’s IT sector, announcing that the government aims to achieve $25 billion in IT exports over the next five years. He described the target as “quite achievable” and encouraged IT experts, entrepreneurs, and freelancers to work together to help the government meet this goal. Additionally, he emphasized the need to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost economic growth further.

During his speech, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to digitizing Pakistan’s governance system to eliminate corruption and enhance efficiency. He explained that the government’s vision includes making the system paperless, ensuring transparency and streamlining administrative processes for the benefit of the public. To achieve this, the prime minister revealed that the government had appointed a new IT secretary through a transparent selection process.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also spoke at the event, highlighting Google’s role in supporting Pakistan’s digitization efforts under the prime minister’s vision. She emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing the country’s digital infrastructure.

Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Farhan S. Qureshi, stressed the significant opportunities that Pakistan’s tech sector offers, especially for freelancers. He noted that by focusing on technology, Pakistan could stimulate economic activity and create more opportunities for the workforce.

The event was attended by key government officials, including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, showcasing the government’s strong commitment to driving IT development in Pakistan.