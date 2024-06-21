Google to Provide Education to 26 Million Out-of-School Pakistani Children

The literacy rates in Pakistan are quite low, which is alarming, and needs a proactive approach from the government. In this regard, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced a strategic collaboration with Google for Education, to educate 26 million out-of-school children.

Google, through Google for Education’s country partner, Tech Valley, will work with the Pakistani government for the following purposes:

Establishing a local assembly of more than 500,000 Chromebooks by 2026.

Providing access to digital tools and resources for teachers and students.

Training teachers on how to use technology effectively in the classroom.

Design and implement innovative tech learning programs.

As part of the partnership, an Australian manufacturer of Google Chromebooks, Allied, will set up an assembly line in Pakistan. It will make the Chromebooks more affordable for educational purposes. The primary goal is to ensure that every student in the country has access to modern technology in classrooms.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif declared an “education emergency” to address the matter of more than 26 million children being out of school. He pledged to roll out a national program to enroll these children back into educational institutions. He also expected the support of provincial governments in achieving this goal.

The strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Google for Education represents a significant step towards addressing the country’s alarming literacy rates.

