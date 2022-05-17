The search engine giant Google is going to launch a new “no-cost Legacy G Suite” tier for its users. The year 2022 began with a shocking revelation from Google. The company announced to charge the previously free legacy G Suite accounts. Consequently, it urged the users to choose any subscription choices to prevent losing access to their purchases. Therefore, a reaction was certainly expected from the users and it didn’t take long for outraged fans to demand a replacement plan, with a survey effectively promising some form of a migration strategy for individuals with fewer than ten persons on a custom domain.

Google to Revise its Subscription Plans for Legacy G Suite Users

As per a report, Google is now letting users to switch to a new free alternative via the affected account’s Admin Console. In addition to a suggested plan for “commercial usage,” the company has included a “personal use” option that acts as an opt-out for the company’s automated shift to paid plans, which is set to begin on June 27th. If you choose the ‘personal use’ option you’ll keep your own domain, have access to Workspace services and other Google apps, and all of your purchases will be kept at no extra charge.

If you decide to subscribe to the ‘commercial usage,’ Google will provide you with a “special discount” that you may access via the Admin Console. Those who upgraded before the company’s original May 1st deadline can contact support to return to a free plan, as long as they switched their account after January 19th, 2022.

Anyone with a legacy G Suite account should be relieved by this new option. Just make sure to join up before June 27th, or you may lose your chance forever.

