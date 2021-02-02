Google to shut down its Stadia Game Development Studios

Google has announced today to shut down its internal Stadia Game Development Studios. Stadia was launched in 2019 along with the game development unit to make games on the platform. Google’s deciding its focus with Stadia is not to make the games, but rather the platform that allows people to play them.

Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.

Google says that most of the teams from Stadia will be moving to new roles within the company. Jade Raymond, a gaming industry veteran brought on to lead the studios at Google, has parted ways with the company.

Google Stadia isn’t going anywhere, players can still play all games on both tiers of Stadia and it will continue to bring third party games to the cloud platform. Those games that were planned for release in the “near-term” will still be coming, but Google won’t invest beyond this.

We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere.

Stadia first launched with no competition. However now, it has a list of rivals. These include Microsoft with Game Pass and xCloud, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna. Let’s see whether this decision will be profitable for the company or not.

