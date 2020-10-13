Google to Shut Down Play Music App by the End 2020





Google has repeatedly warned that it is planning to shut down the Play Music app in favour of YouTube Music, now the end is round the corner. Probably, there are a lot of users who are still using this music streaming application. According to the report, it is confirmed that YouTube Music will officially replace Google Play Music by the end of this year. People using the Play Music feature will eventually switch to YouTube.

Moreover, the shutdown will begin in September 2020 when the users in South Africa and New Zealand will stop using the Google Play Music app. All the other countries of the world will follow in October.

Wave Goodbye to Play Music App – Shift to YouTube Music

Besides this, all the Music libraries will remain unharmed until December 2020. So, you still have time to transfer all your favorite music collection to YouTube Music as soon as possible.

Today, the search giant took a vital step towards the disapproval of Google Play Music. However, Google confirmed that the Music Store on Google Play is now no longer available. So, if you are a music freak who is still using Google Play Music, now it’s time to switch to another application.

Now music lovers have three options; firstly, if you want to continue listening to your Play Music playlist, find the latest music with personalized suggestions. It would be best if you had to transfer your playlist from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. Second of all, if a user does not want to transfer his/her playlist to YouTube Music, he can keep his purchased music through Google Takeout.

Google Takeout allows a user to download his previously bought music from Google Play uploaded list, your reviews, and your music playlist. Last but not least, a user can also delete his Play Music library and suggestions history from Play Music account settings.

No matter which option you select, you have to choose as early as possible because at the end of 2020, Google Play Music will not be accessible, and all your data can be lost.

Also Read: YouTube music gets improved upgrade with new filters