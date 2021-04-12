Google to Shutdown its Shopping App in June

Google is shutting down many apps these days that are not profitable to the company. This time, it’s Google Shopping App turn, which is the least used, even not known by people. Launched in 2019, this app provided a personal shopping experience on a phone. Each and everything can be found in the listings from different retailers and a user can compare their prices and then decide to buy it. This app also notifies users when an item that they were looking for goes on sale.

Google Shopping App is out of Business

For instance, if you want to buy a carton of Lays, upon writing it on google, you will get multiple searches regarding the product. Just above them, there is a shopping tab, upon tapping which will take you to a separate window that will let you buy and compare the prices of products.

XDA found a code that had a prefix having the word “sunset” and the other string told users to shop on the web. After this leak was made public on the internet, Google revealed that since 2019, the company couldn’t attract people to the app.

Google Shopping App will keep on running on devices till June. after which both Android and iOS users will have to wave it goodbye. While telling about this app, Google Spokesperson said:

“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that makes it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”