Google To Simplify Android Data Transfers With Post-Setup Option in 2025

Google keeps introducing new features and functionalities to engage its users. Recently, the search giant announced a game-changing update for Android users set to roll out in 2025. It is an amazing post-setup data transfer feature that will let you copy data from another device even after completing the initial setup. This feature was first introduced with the Google Pixel 9 series. However, it will soon be available across a broader range of Android devices, revolutionizing Android data transfers.

Google Upgrades Android Data Transfers with Post-Setup Flexibility

The post-setup data transfer feature allows users to explore their new phones first and transfer data when suitable. Whether you want to restore chats, contacts, or calendars, you can start the process at any time through the Settings menu or the Android Switch app, now available on the Play Store.

Even though, Google has also introduced an express setup option for people upgrading to a new Android device. This setup option will transfer only on-device data while skipping content already backed up to the cloud. This streamlined approach provides a faster and hassle-free transition. The cherry on top is that moving data from iPhone to Android has become significantly faster. Google claims the cable-based transfer speed has enhanced by 40% compared to 2023, saving valuable time for users with extensive data. The company credits RCS with helping make the switching process easier:

Now, whether your loved ones are on Android or iOS devices, you can send high-res images and videos, react to text messages with any emoji you like, and add or remove people from group chats.

Google’s new Android Switch experience aims to simplify phone upgrades with clear, guided steps that cater to both seasoned and first-time Android users. By prioritizing convenience and flexibility, Google aims to make switching devices more user-friendly than ever before. This update highlights Google’s commitment to refining the Android ecosystem, making it a tough challenger to competing platforms.

Check Out: Pioneers Fall: Royole Technologies, Creator of the First Foldable Phone Declared Bankrupt – PhoneWorld