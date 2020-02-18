Google is planning to start paying the publishers for their content. The recent report says that Google has started chatting with publishers about potentially paying to include their content in a news product. Google is trying to implement this idea outside the US including in France and Europe more broadly.

The discussion between the Google and news outlets are in the early stages. Well, it would be appreciable if the publishers could start receiving payment directly for that content.

Google to Start Paying News Publishers

Google said in a statement:

“We want to help people find quality journalism—it’s important to informed democracy and helps support a sustainable news industry, We care deeply about this and are talking with partners and looking at more ways to expand our ongoing work with publishers, building on programmes like our Google News Initiative.”

Google has struggled a lot to fight against the fake news in the past and that is the reason it launched its Google News Initiative to combat the issue in 2018. The tech giant has also been battling with news organizations in Europe, and France over a copyright law that the tech companies have to pay to preview articles. Google was in the opinion that it will not pay.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Google will pay publishers. Last year, the tech giant started licensing audio news from publishers that include ABC, Cheddar, The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News Radio, PBS, Reuters, WYNC, and some other local radio stations. It is to be noted that Google is paying to the companies in order to create audio in a specific format that works with Google Assistant.

