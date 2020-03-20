Google to Use Location info to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Coronavirus is a global talk these days. The government in different countries is trying to stop it by incorporating certain measures. On the other hand, tech giants are also trying to explore different ways which can slow down the spread of this epidemic. In these circumstances, Google is exploring new ways to use location information which may stop the Coronavirus spread.

Coronavirus Spread to Slow Down with Location Feature on Smartphone

All tech giants can use location information on a smartphone as a research tool to stop the spread of the virus.

The US government has met with Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants for this purpose.

A spokesperson from the government said:

“We need assurances that collection and processing of these types of information, even if aggregated and anonymised, do not pose safety and privacy risks to individuals.”

To this statement,Google representative ensures the privacy standards would be up to the mark and said in a statement:

“This work would follow our stringent privacy protocols and would not involve sharing data about any individual’s location, movement, or contacts,”

When other companies are trying to incorporate location sharing feature, Microsoft Bing has launched a global tracker that shows the total number of coronavirus cases in different countries along with running, cleared and demise cases.

Lets hope for the best!

Also Read: PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices during Corona Virus Pandemic