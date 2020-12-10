Google has released the list of top trending searches in Pakistan for the year 2020. Google now only announced the trending things in Pakistan, but it also offers insights regarding topics that got attention in 2020. Like every year there were multiple categories which showcased the interest of natives living here, however, I will be revealing Google Top Movie and TV Searches 2020 in Pakistan for entertainment lovers.

The categories which made their way to an annual year in search Pakistan are as follows:

Trending searches of 2020

Trending people searches of 2020

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

Trending searches about Coronavirus

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

Trending gadget searches of 2020

These are the searches which had a high spike in traffic over some period in 2020 as compared to 2019. While the year 2020 had remained stressful due to Covid-19, as expected Covid-19 was also a part of trending searches of 2020. Other than that, “Pakistan vs England”, “Zimbabwe vs Pakistan”, “Google Classroom”, “US Election 2020”, “PSL 2020″, and ” Worldometers”, were the most searched keywords of 2020.

Since most of the people were studying and working from home to sustain the spread of novel coronavirus, a huge surge has been witnessed when it comes to watching movies and TV shows. I could easily guess the Google Top Movie and TV Searches 2020 before they were released as I am also a part of this bandwagon.

List of Google Top Movie and TV Searches 2020 in Pakistan

1. Ertugrul

2. Mere Paas Tum Ho

3. Money Heist

4. Bigg Boss 14

5. Mirzapur Season 2

6. Deewangi

7. Mera Dil Mera Dushman

8. Kuruluş: Osman

9. Ehd-e-Wafa

10. Joker

Earugrul remained the top searched drama of 2020 and no doubt it was expected as people are quite crazy for it. The second one in the list remained “Mere pass tum ho”, a drama hosted on ARY, whose last episode was also aired in Cinemas, so yes we can also expect it to be the part of the. Money Heist, one of the famous series on Netflix was third in the list. Big boss being the fourth was really not expected as I had no idea we have so much fan following for such kind of shows.