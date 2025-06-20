Google Trained Veo 3 Using YouTube Videos, Without Telling Creators

Google is facing a wave of backlash from content creators after confirming that it used videos from YouTube to train Veo 3, its powerful new AI video generation model. While the company claims it only used a “subset” of YouTube data, the revelation has reignited concerns over data transparency, creator consent, and the growing fear that generative AI could eventually replace the very people it learns from.

Veo 3 Trained Using YouTube Data: Google Confirms

In a statement to a news channel, Google admitted to using a portion of YouTube’s vast content archive to train Veo 3, its third-generation AI video model announced during the I/O 2025 developer conference last month. The company clarified that not all videos on the platform were used and that it employed only a subset of its video library to train the model.

Still, YouTube creators say they were never informed that their videos could be repurposed to train an AI system that may ultimately compete with their content.

Creators Can Opt Out for Third Parties, But Not Google

YouTube’s current policy allows creators to opt out of their content being used by third-party AI developers, companies like OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, and Apple. However, that same policy does not extend to Google itself, meaning the platform can freely use content uploaded by creators to train its internal AI models.

This loophole has sparked outrage within the creator community, which says it has little to no control over how their intellectual property is used within Google’s ecosystem.

What is Veo 3 and Why It Matters

Veo 3 is Google’s latest AI video generation model and represents a significant leap in generative capabilities. The model can produce realistic, high-definition 8-second video clips from textual or image prompts and now includes synchronized audio generation, something competitors like OpenAI’s Sora do not currently offer.

The model is accessible through Google’s Gemini AI suite, with users on the Gemini Pro plan ($20/month) getting limited access, while those on Gemini Ultra ($249/month) receive full privileges, including high-volume usage and early access to updates. Google recently expanded Veo 3’s availability from the U.S. to over 70 countries.

Ethical and Legal Questions Loom

The incident has reignited long-standing debates over the ethics of using publicly accessible data to train AI models. In the U.S., tech companies often rely on fair use arguments or Terms of Service language to legally justify using user-generated content in training datasets.

But the ethical question—should they—remains unresolved.

Some legal scholars argue that this could eventually lead to lawsuits if creators can prove damages, while others believe tech platforms will need to adopt more transparent policies as regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally.

The Bigger Picture: A Changing Content Economy

At the heart of this controversy is the growing tension between human creators and the rapid rise of generative AI.

From music and voice cloning to art and now video, AI systems are increasingly mimicking human output with alarming accuracy. Creators worry that platforms once built to amplify their work are now using their content to make them obsolete.

This is not the first time a tech company has been accused of using content in questionable ways. In April, OpenAI was criticized for training its models on copyrighted books and news articles without explicit permissions, leading to multiple lawsuits. Now, Google finds itself in similarly murky waters.

As creators push back and regulators look closer, the question for platforms like YouTube is clear: can they maintain creator trust while building AI systems that may eventually outpace the people who made them successful?

What Happens Next?

Google has not announced any plans to change its policies or provide compensation to creators whose content was used. However, pressure is building. Some YouTubers are calling for clearer opt-out options, not just for third-party developers but for Google itself. Others are demanding that creators be notified when their videos are included in training datasets or at least be given an opportunity to profit.

