Google translate is the best tool as it has solved all our linguistic issues. The app keeps on launching new features on and off, and it is the reason why it has got so much popularity. Now it is helping people to learn new languages. Previously, people had to learn languages via YouTube videos and podcasts. Now Google is thinking to launch another exciting feature, Flashcards for Phrasebook, that will soon make its way to users.

Google Translate is working on Flashcards for Phrasebook

The new feature of Google Maps was spotted by a leaker, rogue hacker Jane Manchun Wong. This feature gives people the support for flashcards. Soon Google Maps will allow users to rehearse their saved phrases along with audio and shuffling.

Here’s how this feature will work:

Google Translate is working on Flashcards for Phrasebook pic.twitter.com/277BNsltql — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 20, 2019

Previously the Google Translator only focused on translation, but now it is spreading its wings in the field of learning. The app has added support for phrasebook in which users will be able to save their most-used phrases.

Right now, the search engine giant has not given any official statement regarding this feature, but it seems it will be launching soon. Duolingo is an app that offers the same capabilities, so it is an alarm for the company that such a big tech giant is jumping in the same capability.

Google Translator has also launched a feature that offers improved offline translation, and it now supports ten more languages.

Also Read: Update to Google Translate adds more accuracy to Offline Translation