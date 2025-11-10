Google, TSA Warn Users Against Public Wi-Fi and Charging Stations Amid Rising Mobile Scams

Google has issued a new advisory urging smartphone users to avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, warning that these connections can leave personal data exposed to cybercriminals. The company shared this guidance in its Behind the Scenes report for October 2025, which highlighted a surge in text-based scams targeting Android users globally.

According to the report, an alarming 94% of Android users are at risk of messaging-based attacks, which Google described as “a sophisticated, global enterprise designed to inflict devastating financial losses and emotional distress.” The findings also showed that 73% of users are worried about mobile scams, while 84% consider them a serious societal threat.

Google warned that public Wi-Fi networks “can be unencrypted and easily exploited by attackers,” allowing hackers to intercept sensitive data or trick users into connecting to fake hotspots named after legitimate ones such as “Airport Free Wi-Fi” or “Starbucks Guest.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a similar warning earlier this year, advising travelers to avoid both public Wi-Fi and charging stations. According to the TSA, compromised charging ports can be used to steal personal data or inject malware into connected devices—a threat commonly referred to as “juice jacking.”

However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) presented a contrasting view, stating that most public Wi-Fi networks are now safer due to the widespread use of website encryption. “In the past, if you used a public Wi-Fi network to get online, your information was at risk,” the FTC said. “But today, most websites use encryption to protect your information.”

Despite this reassurance, experts emphasize that users should remain vigilant, especially when connecting to unfamiliar networks or charging stations in public places.

Tips for Safe Connectivity

Use a trusted VPN: Avoid free or unknown VPNs, particularly those linked to unverified developers.

Verify before connecting: Confirm the official name of the Wi-Fi network before logging in.

Look for “https”: Ensure websites display a lock icon and “https” in the address bar for encrypted connections.

Disable auto-connect: Turn off automatic connections to public or unknown networks.

Carry personal chargers: Use your own power bank or charging adapter instead of public charging ports.