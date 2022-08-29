Search engine giant Google is testing new ways to show tweets in its search results. Google is testing a feature called “Popular on Twitter” which arises in the form of a panel. The goal here seems to be highlighting tweets that are not only trending but extremely relatable too when users ask queries.

The panel will pop up whenever a particular search is based on user location and their relevant questions across the search engine. This just adds a lot more insight for users in the form of trending tweets.

Google is Testing New Ways to Show Tweets in Search Results

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tweets get included in search results for all types of celebs and various brands. But it’s interesting in the context of how Google is looking to provide more real-time engagement data into its results. It could make tweets even more important and could help to drive more tweet engagement from certain search types.

Also, it’s a great way for certain Twitter handles to gain the boost they need by putting greater emphasis on their approach to the app.

This is probably the most important impact from a marketing perspective. If more tweets are visible in more places in Google search, that adds more SEO emphasis on actual tweet activity. So whether your audience uses Twitter or not, they almost certainly use Google, and this could provide another reason for maintaining a regular tweet schedule, based on what people may find in related queries.

