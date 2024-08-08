New reporting from 404 Media has revealed a troubling issue with Google’s advertising practices. The report claims that Google is taking money to promote AI apps that generate nonconsensual deepfake nudes. These advertisements appear in search results for terms like “undress apps” and “best deepfake nudes”. It then directs the users to websites offering services like “NSFW AI Image Generator” and other tools capable of creating explicit imagery of real people without their consent.

Google has faced widespread criticism for its failure to curb the proliferation of AI-generated deepfakes in its search results. In the past, it was quite easy to find such content on Google’s platform, often requiring just one search query and one click. In response to this ongoing issue, Google announced last week that it would expand its search policies to protect individuals affected by “non-consensual sexually explicit fake content” appearing in search results.

Google Under Fire for Promoting AI Apps Creating Nonconsensual Nudes

However, 404 Media’s investigation reveals that the problem extends beyond search results to Google’s ad services. The company is actively profiting from promoted posts advertising AI services that enable the creation of invasive and nonconsensual explicit content. This raises serious ethical concerns about Google’s role in facilitating the spread of harmful deepfake technology.

Following 404 Media’s report, Google has taken steps to address the issue by delisting the specific advertisements and websites flagged by journalists. A Google spokesperson told 404 Media that services designed to create synthetic sexual or nude content are prohibited from advertising on any of Google’s platforms or generating revenue through Google Ads. The spokesperson also stated that Google is “actively investigating this issue and will permanently suspend advertisers who violate our policy, removing all their ads from our platforms.” However, the spokesperson did not explain why they allowed the advertisers to promote links for search terms like “undress app,” which is a significant part of the problem.

The creation and distribution of deepfake porn are continuously damaging the victims. The accessibility of AI deepfake tools has led to a surge in nonconsensual fake nudes, particularly affecting middle and high schools. School systems and law enforcement agencies are working hard to manage these incidents, which continue to make headlines.

As for Google, the website where most people go to find stuff, it clearly has a long way to go in its effort to mitigate the rising tide of deepfakes on the web — not to mention the searchability of the tools plainly designed to make them.