Google Under Hot Water for Tracking People in Apps who Opted Out

Social Media and technology are blessings in disguise; however, when it is misused, and users’ privacy is compromised, they become the worst thing to have. Every now and then, we come across new hacks, leaks, and much more, but this time we have come to know about the shocking revelation. Google keeps on tracking people and recording what people are doing on its mobile apps even when these users have opted for settings in-app that assure you that it will stop monitoring users. Knowing this, the lawsuit is seeking class-action status against the company.

Google is Tracking People in Apps who Opted Out

It is not the first time the lawsuit is filed against Google. Right now, Google has not responded or commented on this filing.

Many users also revealed that while using Google Maps, despite turning off the “Web & App Activity” from Google account settings, they were being tracked. All the data is collected through Google’s Firebase, which is a software used by app makers for storing data for delivering notifications and ads. Firebase remains operating invisibly inside the apps.

While telling about this security issue, Lawsuit contests:

“Even when consumers follow Google’s own instructions and turn off ‘Web & App Activity’ tracking on their ‘Privacy Controls,’ Google nevertheless continues to intercept consumers’ app usage and app browsing communications and personal information,”

The lawsuit also believes that Google has misused firebase to compete with other social media giants illegally. Well, Google has not commented yet; however, it plans to fight the claim. Let’s see how the tech giant will clear its position.

