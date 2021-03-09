Google Unveils $25 Million in Grants to Empower Women and Girls

Google has announced a range of programs as well as grants worth $25 million to fund works of nonprofits and social enterprises that are committed to empower women and girls. On International Women’s Day, Google announced a new “Impact Challenge”. The program aims at addressing systemic barriers and inequities so that women have access to economic equality, opportunity to build financial independence and pursue entrepreneurism

Google Unveils $25 Million in Grants Aimed at Empowering Women and Girls

See Also: Google Honors Women’s Firsts on International Women’s Day

According to Google:

“The Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls commits $25 million to fund organizations creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls. This is an open call for applications, and selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million, as well as opportunities for mentorship and additional support from Google.”

Jacqueline Fuller, President of Google.org, further added at the Internet Women’s Day that:

“Whatever these teams need, we are going to be alongside them and help carry out their vision.”

The company said it will accept applications from teams worldwide until April 9.

Recommending Reading: Google Announces the Generation Scholarship for Women in Pakistan

So, if you are working on an innovative project that supports women and girls, or have a bold idea that will transform economic opportunities for women and girls, then you can get benefit from this program.

To apply for this challenge, Click Here