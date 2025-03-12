Google Wallet is Now Available in Pakistan – Check if Your Bank is Supported!

With digital payments becoming the go-to choice for seamless transactions, Google is excited to announce that Google Wallet is now available in Pakistan. Google Wallet provides people a safer, simpler, and more helpful payment experience and supports digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes. To get started, simply download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store today.

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel. It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel. Google Wallet helps keep everything protected in one place, no matter where they go. More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all. This milestone further cements Google’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan, reinforcing our belief in its digital future and potential,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

Starting today, cardholders of Bank AlFalah (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards), Bank of Punjab (Mastercard credit cards), Faysal Bank Noor (Mastercard debit cards), HBL (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards), Jazzcash (Mastercard debit cards), Meezan Bank (Visa and Mastercard debit cards) and UBL (Visa and Mastercard debit cards) will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or Wear OS devices wherever contactless payments are accepted. Cardholders of Allied Bank (Visa debit cards), easypaisa Digital Bank (Visa debit cards), JS Bank (Visa credit cards and Mastercard debit cards) and Zindigi (Visa debit and credit cards, and Mastercard debit cards) will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet soon. Payment cards from Google Wallet can be used to pay online or in-app at merchants wherever you see the Google Pay button.

Soon, online merchants like Onic, Gul Ahmed, Sana Safinaz, J. and KE will also be available with PayFast’s integration with Google Pay and businesses using Safepay’s platform will soon offer customers a faster, more secure, and seamless payment experience with Google Pay.

In addition to storing and accessing payment cards, users can add boarding passes from Batik Air and Thai Airways to Google Wallet. With boarding passes in Google Wallet, travelers will be notified of changes to departure time and gate changes to ensure a hassle-free experience at the airport. Furthermore, they will be able to tap and pay securely using Google Wallet during their overseas travel, without the need for their physical card.

Using Google Wallet is Simple

If you already have an eligible credit or debit card saved to your Google account, it will automatically appear in Google Wallet. Simply follow the on-screen steps to set it up for contactless payments. If you don’t have a card saved and would like to add a new one, tap “Add a card” in the carousel at the top of the page, review and accept the issuer’s terms and conditions, and complete the verification process. Your card will then be tokenized and ready for use in Google Wallet.

Adding digital items such as boarding passes to Google Wallet is equally simple. For example, after purchasing a flight ticket from Thai Airways, users will see a button labeled “Add to Google Wallet,” which creates a digital version of the boarding pass in their Google Wallet. Similarly, Bookme.pk users can add boarding passes, bus, train, and event tickets, while Sastaticket.pk users can save their boarding passes into Google Wallet.

Users can start to add digital items such as boarding passes, bus, train, and event tickets into their Google Wallet.If you’re someone who has a lot of membership or loyalty cards to keep track of, Google Wallet can store them all in one place. If your Gmail settings allow it, Google Wallet will automatically pull in your membership and loyalty cards. You can also add these manually using the same process as adding a payment card. Users can now add their Naheed Loyalty Card to Google Wallet, making it easier to access rewards and benefits seamlessly from their Android devices.

Using Google Wallet is Secure

Privacy and security are the cornerstones of Google Wallet, offering industry-standard tokenization to keep transactions safe. When making a payment, Google Wallet uses an alternate card number (a token) that is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction. Banks also require verification before adding a card to your device, and screen lock protection ensures that only you can access your Wallet. If your phone is lost or stolen, you can use the Find My Device function to lock it instantly, secure it with a new password, or erase your personal information and payment details.

To provide transparency and control over information management, users can update their settings from the Google Wallet app or on their computer at myactivity.google.com/product/wallet.

Download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store today and enjoy a faster, safer, and more convenient way to pay and store your digital essentials.

Also read:

No More P2P App Transfers: Google Play Store Discontinues ‘Share Apps’ Feature