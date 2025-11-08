Google has once again sounded the alarm on a growing wave of online scams targeting its users using fake AI aps. The company’s Trust and Safety team has shared a new advisory warning Gmail, Google Messages, and Play Store users about six major scam trends. These attacks are becoming more sophisticated, often using AI to trick people.

According to Laurie Richardson, Google’s Vice President of Trust and Safety, over half of adults—about 57%—experienced a scam in the past year. Nearly a quarter of them lost money. Richardson said scammers are now using AI tools to “efficiently scale and enhance their schemes,” making fraud harder to detect.

Google Warns of Fake AI Apps and Job Scams Spreading Online

One of the biggest concerns in the new advisory is the misuse of AI. Cybercriminals are exploiting the growing interest in AI apps and tools. They often create fake websites or browser extensions that pretend to offer access to popular AI platforms. These scams lure users with promises of “exclusive” or “free” access but are designed to steal personal information or install malware.

Many of these fake apps and extensions are spread through malicious ads, also known as cloaked malvertising. This means that while ad scanners see harmless content, real users are redirected to dangerous websites.

To fight this, Google says it strictly bans ads that distribute malicious software. The Play Store also removes apps that mimic legitimate AI tools. Meanwhile, Chrome users can turn on “Enhanced Safe Browsing,” which uses AI to detect and warn users about suspicious websites in real time.

Fake Job Offers and Recruitment Scams

Another major scam highlighted by Google involves fake job offers. These scams often impersonate large companies or government agencies. Fraudsters create fake career pages, recruiter profiles, and even official-looking documents. Victims are tricked into sharing personal information or paying fake “application fees.”

Google’s protection tools—like Gmail’s automatic phishing detection, scam alerts in Google Messages, and two-factor authentication—help users avoid these traps. Still, the company advises everyone to double-check job offers and only apply through verified company websites.

See Also: Project Suncatcher: Google Plans to Put AI Data Centers in Space

How Google Is Protecting Users

To help users recognize scams, Google recommends trying its “Security Game,” based on inoculation theory. This interactive tool helps people learn how to spot fake messages and phishing attempts before they fall for them.

Google continues to improve its built-in security systems. Gmail alone blocks over 100 million phishing emails every day. Google Play also uses advanced machine learning to detect harmful apps before they reach users.

Staying Safe Online

Google’s latest warning is a reminder that even trusted platforms are targets for cybercriminals. Users should stay cautious, especially when downloading apps, clicking ads, or opening emails that seem too good to be true.

Regularly updating apps, turning on two-factor authentication, and avoiding unofficial download links can help keep accounts safe.

Cybersecurity experts agree that awareness remains the best defense. As scammers get smarter, so must users. Google’s new alert aims to make sure everyone stays one step ahead.