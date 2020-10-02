Google welcomes its TV with new Chromecast

Google is the most recent update to this. Google’s Alphabet Inc has launched its Google TV with the potential to display content from Disney+ video channels from Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

Streaming is the modern standard in which entertainment content is now accessed by the majority of consumers. Any big tech corporation is attempting to get a slice of this action, considering the scale of the global market.

You can easily and effortlessly access all YouTube TV content, including the on-screen guide and all your DVR programmes, by switching to the Live tab inside the Google TV app.

Welcome to Google TV. The entertainment you love, with a little help from Google. 📺 Available today. pic.twitter.com/qJYSbWWUeM — Google (@Google) September 30, 2020

But it’s not shocking that Google is now using Google TV’s promise of a free Chromecast as a way to draw new YouTube TV subscribers.

The tech giant has announced a latest streaming system for Chromecast, which will also come with the box remote control. In the United States, the new Chromecast will cost consumers US$ 49.99 and will be distributed in other countries by the end of 2020.

In addition, with a starting price of $699, Google launched the latest Pixel 5 smartphone, a 5G-enabled product.

Google released the first 5G-enabled handset, Pixel 4a (5 G), worth $499, earlier in August, and its non-5 G variant at a price of $349.